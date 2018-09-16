Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 58,700 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 119,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

Shares of NID opened at $12.43 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.