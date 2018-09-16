Larry J. Gordon Sells 29,054 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $610,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,493 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

