Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 89.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,208.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.