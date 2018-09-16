Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,000 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,497,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 389,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE:BVN opened at $12.91 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

