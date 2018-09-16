Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 41.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,442,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,968 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,395,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,944 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,647 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

