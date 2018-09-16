Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 234.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,478. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.