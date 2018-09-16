Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $61.12 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $845,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,975,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

