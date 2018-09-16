KeyCorp Reiterates “$76.00” Price Target for T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $68.71.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $698,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at $29,768,527.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,660 shares of company stock worth $6,186,665. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

