KEY Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One KEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KEY has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KEY has a total market cap of $0.00 and $44,819.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00277266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00152894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.52 or 0.06396889 BTC.

About KEY

KEY’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official website is www.bihu.com . KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

