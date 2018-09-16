Kenneth Propp Sells 2,200 Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total value of C$216,018.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$100.85 on Friday. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$92.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of C$761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$754.97 million.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.71.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

