Keller Group plc (KLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,260 ($16.41).

Several research firms have weighed in on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.05) to GBX 1,150 ($14.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 1,190 ($15.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on the stock.

LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.60) on Friday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,072 ($13.96).

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) by GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Keller Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

In other Keller Group news, insider Venu Raju purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.73) per share, with a total value of £52,700 ($68,646.61).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

