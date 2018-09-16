KB Home (KBH) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 119,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,381,213.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at $20,145,502.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,291,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

