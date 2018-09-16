Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $841,712. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

