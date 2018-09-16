Kaman Co. (KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th.
Kaman has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
Shares of Kaman stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kaman has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $75.08.
KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.
