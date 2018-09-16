Kaman Co. (KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th.

Kaman has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kaman has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $468.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.75 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

