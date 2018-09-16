JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $12.25 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $639.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

