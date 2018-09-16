JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stryker (SYK) Price Target to $200.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.