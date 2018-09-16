Joseph R. Massaro Sells 2,800 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Stock

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DLPH opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 97,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

