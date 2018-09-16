Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

JOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.86 million. analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

