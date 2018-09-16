John Lee Buys 90,000 Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (PCY) Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, John Lee acquired 46,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, John Lee acquired 201,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,150.00.

On Friday, August 31st, John Lee acquired 9,100 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,547.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, John Lee acquired 20,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, John Lee acquired 35,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Monday, August 20th, John Lee acquired 37,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,140.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, John Lee acquired 80,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, John Lee acquired 100,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, John Lee sold 800 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, John Lee bought 3,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

TSE PCY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.15. 161,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,881. Prophecy Development Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.

