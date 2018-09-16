John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $824.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $211.51 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 8,108 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $575,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 86.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

