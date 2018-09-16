Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $24,046,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,955 shares of company stock valued at $28,384,891 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.57 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

