Janet Hayes Sells 14,376 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Janet Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 29th, Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30.

WSM stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 107,638.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 961,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

