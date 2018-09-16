IWG’s (IWG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IWG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IWG to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.94).

IWG opened at GBX 228.90 ($2.98) on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 392 ($5.11).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

