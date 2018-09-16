ITT Inc (ITT) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of ITT opened at $58.93 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

