iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,884 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 88,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

EWZ stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

