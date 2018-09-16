Ishantha Lokuge Sells 2,514 Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $182,843.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,843.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SFLY opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFLY shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

