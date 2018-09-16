Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,239 shares of company stock worth $3,614,206. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $950,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

