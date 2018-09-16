Investors Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Traders sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Friday. $39.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.76 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $45.99

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,396,000 after acquiring an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,189,000 after acquiring an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

