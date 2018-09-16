Investors Sell First Data (FDC) on Strength (FDC)

Traders sold shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $20.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.70 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, First Data had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. First Data traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $26.24

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

