Investors Buy TJX Companies (TJX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $116.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.87 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, TJX Companies had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. TJX Companies traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $108.77

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Nomura increased their target price on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,258,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 28,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

