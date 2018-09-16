Invacio Reaches Market Capitalization of $563,447.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invacio has a market capitalization of $563,447.00 and approximately $4,506.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.03028413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005397 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004002 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 44,397,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,749,059 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

