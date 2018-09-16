Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 239.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $568.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.80 and a 52-week high of $572.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.08.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total transaction of $1,478,198.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,092.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total transaction of $1,120,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,463 shares of company stock valued at $57,194,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

