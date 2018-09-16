Intel (INTC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Intel to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.55.

Intel stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,143,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Intel by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intel by 460.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

