Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total value of $2,577,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.54. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $107.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,215,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,274,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,641,000 after buying an additional 914,357 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 497,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

