Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Sells $10,050,250.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ULTA stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $290.30. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.