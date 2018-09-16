Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Sells $10,050,250.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ULTA stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $290.30. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

