Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Insider Sells $1,571,406.12 in Stock

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) insider Michael Lotz sold 140,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,406.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MESA stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

