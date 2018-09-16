Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) EVP Sells $439,681.68 in Stock

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 39,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $439,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Mesa Air Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

