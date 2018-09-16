Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.45 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 99,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 217.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

