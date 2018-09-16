Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CEO Sells $369,296.70 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $369,296.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Michael Decesare sold 10,198 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $354,890.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

