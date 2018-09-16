Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) CFO Sells $159,757.28 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $159,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVBG stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.23 and a beta of 1.16. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Everbridge to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Everbridge from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Everbridge by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

