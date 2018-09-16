Insider Selling: CareDx Inc (CDNA) CFO Sells $409,856.30 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 16,355 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $409,856.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Brian Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Michael Brian Bell sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $210,500.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.94. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 108.99% and a negative net margin of 121.92%. equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 965,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in CareDx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 764,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 203,932 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on CareDx to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

