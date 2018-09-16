Insider Buying: XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Insider Purchases $40,103.95 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Danielle Cupps acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $40,103.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Danielle Cupps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Danielle Cupps acquired 2,000 shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $19,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Danielle Cupps acquired 5,000 shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

NYSE XFLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 1,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the period.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

