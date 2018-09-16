Insider Buying: Tucows Inc. (TC) Insider Buys C$55,500.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft F also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 14,931 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.94 per share, with a total value of C$835,240.14.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 13,935 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.93 per share, with a total value of C$807,254.55.

On Thursday, August 30th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.03 per share, with a total value of C$275,150.00.

TC stock opened at C$72.50 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of C$60.26 and a 12-month high of C$89.78.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

