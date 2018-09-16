Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Insider Acquires C$23,180.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 38,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,180.00.
ORE remained flat at $C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,554. Orezone Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$1.02.
About Orezone Gold
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.