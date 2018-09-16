Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Insider Acquires C$23,180.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 38,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,180.00.

ORE remained flat at $C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,554. Orezone Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$1.02.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

