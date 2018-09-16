Insider Buying: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Director Purchases 1,493 Shares of Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $25,769.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HBMD remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. BidaskClub raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

