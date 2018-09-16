Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Director Purchases $79,385.67 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,385.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,643.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Dennis Bottorff bought 29,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,100.00.

CSTR stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

