Inphi Co. (IPHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $27.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $431,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inphi by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Inphi by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 156,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inphi by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 71,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.14. Inphi has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

