INGENICO/ADR (INGIY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of INGIY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. INGENICO/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

