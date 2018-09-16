Ichor (ICHR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a $20.46 rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ichor has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $529.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $248.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.39 million. research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $125,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Ichor by 159.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 35.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 103.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 587,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $23,286,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 768,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.