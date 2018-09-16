Hyper Pay (HPY) Price Hits $0.0045

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Hyper Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Pay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $77.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00272968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00151378 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.06292482 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.